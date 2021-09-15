Detroit News Station’s Appeal For Stories About Unvaccinated Loved Ones Dying of COVID Gets an Unexpected Response

September 15, 2021 | by American Greatness

A Detroit News station’s Facebook query about COVID-19 got an unexpected response when users swamped their comment section with stories that directly contradicted their desired narrative.“After the vaccines were available to everyone, did you lose an unvaccinated loved one to COVID-19?” WXYZ-TV inquired in the Sept. 10 post. “If you’re willing to share your family’s story, please DM us your contact information. We may reach out for a story we’re working on.”After WXYZ-TV posted its appeal for stories about unvaccinated loved ones dying of COVID, something remarkable happened.Thousands of Facebook users shared stories describing alarming vaccine side effects, or posted...



Read More...