LA County to Require Proof of Vaccination for Bars, Nightclubs

September 15, 2021 | by breitbart

Los Angeles County is slated to force businesses, such as bars and nightclubs, to discriminate against unvaccinated people by requiring proof of vaccination to enter the establishments, County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer announced on Wednesday. Ferrer informed the Board of Supervisors of the coming order on Wednesday, which will apply to “indoor bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs and lounges,” according to FOX 11. Per the order, both customers and workers at nightclubs will have to have to be fully vaccinated by November 4.



