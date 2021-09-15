Report: Joe Biden May Limit Coronavirus Antibody Treatments in States with GOP Governors

September 15, 2021 | by breitbart

President Joe Biden’s administration may reportedly implement a new policy to limit the number of antibody treatments shipped to some states with high demands for it, possibly curtailing the medicine for states with Republican governors, Politico reports. According to Politico, the Biden administration is “imposing new limits on states’ ability to access to Covid-19 antibody treatments amid rising demand from GOP governors who have relied on the drug as a primary weapon against the virus.”: Federal health officials plan to allocate specific amounts to each state under the new approach, in an effort to more evenly distribute the 150,000 doses...



Read More...