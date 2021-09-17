Pelosi slams GOP as a 'cult' while traveling abroad in United Kingdom
September 17, 2021 | by FoxHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed Republicans while traveling abroad in the United Kingdom Thursday, saying that they are bad for America and members of a "cult." "I say to my Republican friends and I do have some," Pelosi said at an event in Cambridge, England, prompting laughter from the audience. "Take back your party. You’re the Grand Old Party of America, you’ve done wonderful things for our country. You now have been hijacked by a cult..."
