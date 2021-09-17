Rand Paul deserves credit for questioning authority

September 17, 2021 | by Washington Examiner

Given the biased media coverage, it is safe to say many people would not have a favorable impression of Sen. Rand Paul. He was censored by YouTube for providing scientific studies about the efficacy of masks that rebutted prevailing liberal orthodoxy. But when presented with the facts, he might legitimately be one of the most competent officeholders we have. Paul accused Dr. Anthony Fauci of mishandling the coronavirus pandemic and not being truthful about funding expenditures. Fauci and Paul have had multiple contentious exchanges during hearings in the Senate. Many Democrats and other left-wing pundits accused Paul of being ill-informed...



