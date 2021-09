Somali ‘Refugee’ Charged with Murder in Fatal Shooting of Young Mother in Grand Forks, North Dakota

September 17, 2021 | by Gateway Pundit

A 26-year-old refugee from Somalia is facing murder charges after fatally shooting a young mother in Grand Forks, North Dakota over the weekend. Ahmed Mohamed Abdullahi, a convicted felon, shot and killed 28-year-old Megan Lea Gustafson of Grand Forks at around 1:30 am Sunday at an apartment complex.



