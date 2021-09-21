Brian Laundrie possibly spotted on deer cam in Florida, cops ‘actively’ investigating

September 21, 2021 | by NY Post

Authorities in Florida said Tuesday they are “actively” investigating deer camera footage that captured a hiker resembling Gabby Petito’s missing boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, trekking through the wilderness. Sam Bass said he spotted the man toting a backpack at 6:17 a.m. Monday in the town of Baker, Fla., about 500 miles away from Laundrie’s home in North Port.



Read More...