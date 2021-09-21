Call the fashion police! Terrifying moment all-out brawl breaks out between scantily-clad female diners at Texas iHop sparked by comment about clothes

September 21, 2021 | by Free Republic

This is the moment a chaotic brawl broke out at a Texas iHop after a family insulted a group of scantily clad women wearing daring outfits. The wild footage, which amassed 80,000 views within hours of being posted on WorldStarHipHop on Tuesday, begins with a blue baby booster seat flying through the air and hitting a family just as they were digging into their meal. The father, mother and two adult daughters quickly confronted the group of women who had thrown the furniture, which is when all hell breaks loose.



