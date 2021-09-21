Estranged Wife Of ‘Fact-Checker’ Snopes Co-Founder David Mikkelsen Says ‘He Raped Me Every Morning’ In Damning Facebook Post

September 21, 2021 | by enVolve

David Mikkelsen, co-founder and CEO of fact-checking website Snopes, has been accused of rape by his estranged wife in a bombshell Facebook post. Elyssa Young is the second wife of David Mikkelson. They married in November 2016, and split at some point in 2020. In a September 9, 2021 Facebook post, Young alleges that Mikkelsen repeatedly raped her when they were together. She also claims that Mikkelsen used gaslighting techniques to make her think she was crazy and is now ignoring her ever since she threatened to take legal action against him. In the post (archived here), Young claims that...



