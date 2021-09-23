New Study Shows 1 in 1000 Develop Heart Inflammation After Covid Vaccination; Myocarditis and Other Related Heart Conditions Have Increased Death Rate Within 5 Years

September 23, 2021 | by The Gateway Pundit

A shocking new study that was conducted by researchers at Canada’s University of Ottawa Heart Institute found that one out of every thousand(1/1000) mRNA Covid-19 vaccinations causes heart inflammation(myopericarditis) to develop rapidly in otherwise healthy individuals. The study looked at over 32,000 individuals who had received either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines and monitored them for heart-related conditions between June 1, 2021, and July 31, 2021.32 of the study subjects were admitted into the hospital with heart and chest-related symptoms.“There were 15,997 doses of Moderna vaccine, and 16,382 doses of Pfizer vaccine administered over the study period, for a total...



