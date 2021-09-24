Video: Hillary Clinton Visits North Ireland And Is Given A “Proper” Northern Welcome By Locals

September 24, 2021 | by Conservative US

Hillary Clinton has been installed as chancellor of Queen’s University in Belfast just a day after picking up another honorary title at Oxford University. The former US secretary of state, 73, who is the first woman appointed as chancellor of the Belfast academic institution, attended an installation ceremony in the Northern Irish city on Friday morning. She became the 11th Chancellor of Queen’s University in a ceremony at Whitla Hall on Friday at the end of the first week of the academic year. Link To TwitterBut while the mainstream media and the university welcomed her, the Irish people decided to...



Read More...