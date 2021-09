Achmed thanks… uh… “interviews”, President Joe Biden | JEFF DUNHAM

September 25, 2021 | by You Tube

Achmed The Dead Journalist thanks… uh, well… grills President Joe Biden about the US’s abrupt departure from Afghanistan in this must-see, one-on-one interview! BUT… Never underestimate Achmed! He just may be up to something sneaky… Check it out!



