Arizona Governor Doug Ducey Hits Back at Donald Trump Over Audit: 'No Decertification'

September 25, 2021 | by Newsweek

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has said there will be "no decertification" of the state's 2020 presidential election results following an audit in Maricopa County that was highly anticipated by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Ducey, who is a Republican, took to Twitter on Friday to say the election outcome would not be decertified and that the law did not allow for decertification despite demands from Trump. The controversial audit found that President Joe Biden had won Maricopa county in line with the election results and three previous audits. It was conducted by Cyber Ninjas, a firm with no previous...



Read More...