Cannabis manufacturer Select mixed up THC and CBD products, Oregon says, and that’s why unsuspecting consumers got high

September 25, 2021 | by OregonLive

The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission said Friday night that it has solved the mystery of why people were getting high on CBD products supposedly made from hemp, which ordinarily don’t contain the psychoactive ingredient THC. Oregon manufacturer Select, also known as Cura Cannabis, evidently mixed up two lines of products at its Portland manufacturing site, according to the commission. The company’s workers apparently confused a line of CBD products without THC with a line of recreational marijuana products that do usually contain the psychoactive ingredient associated with marijuana use.



