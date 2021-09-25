Horror at Fort Bliss: FBI Investigating After Group of Afghan Refugees Allegedly Attack Soldier

September 25, 2021 | by westernjournal.com

The FBI has been called in to investigate an alleged assault of a female soldier by a group of Afghan refugees being held at Fort Bliss, Texas. “We can confirm a female service member supporting Operation Allies Welcome reported being assaulted on Sept. 19 by a small group of male evacuees at the Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico said Lt. Col. Allie Payne.” The service member was given medical care and counseling, Payne said, according to KVIA-TV. “We take the allegation seriously and appropriately referred the matter to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. “Task Force-Bliss is also implementing additional...



