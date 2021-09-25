Judge’s ruling creates cliffhanger for NYC teacher vaccine mandate

September 25, 2021 | by NY Post

A federal appeals court has slammed the brakes on the city’s mandate that all teachers and other school workers be vaccinated by Monday - but a reprieve for the holdouts may be short-lived. On Friday evening, the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit granted a temporary injunction against the mandate, and sent the case to a three-judge panel for an “expedited review.” A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday. “We’re confident our vaccine mandate will continue to be upheld once all the facts have been presented, because that is the level of protection our students and staff deserve,” said...



