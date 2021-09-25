Oklahoma Man Pleads Guilty to Misdemeanor for Taking Nancy Pelosi’s Beer on January 6 — Will Serve 6 Months in Federal Prison for the Crime

September 25, 2021 | by GP

Andrew Craig Ericson, 24, pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. Prosecutors will drop three related misdemeanor charges in exchange for his plea. Ericson said in a signed statement that he is pleading guilty because he is in fact guilty. He will face six months in federal prison and a $5,000 fine after he was tipped off to the FBI by someone who had known him since high school. Six months in prison for one beer? Ericson posted a photo of himself on Snapchat while sitting comfortably with his feet on a...



