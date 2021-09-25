Pelosi Cheers as Dems Pass Radical Abortion Without Limits Bill – Legalizes Partial Birth Abortion, Dismembering Babies, Lifts All Restrictions

September 25, 2021 | by GATEWAYPUNDIT

Democrats passed the most radical pro-abortion bill in history on Friday — as Americans remain stranded in Afghanistan and the US southern border remains wide open to unvaccinated illegal aliens. The new law legalized partial-birth abortion, dismembering babies, decapitating babies, and targeting babies in the womb for any reason. And Nancy Pelosi cheered. The U.S. House passed a radical pro-abortion bill Friday that would force states to legalize the killing of unborn babies in abortions without limits up to birth nation-wide. The deceptively named Women’s Health Protection Act passed in a 218-211 vote with one Democrat joining Republicans in voting...



