Watch an Australian C-17 weave between skyscrapers in ‘insane’ video

September 25, 2021 | by Task&Purpose

An RAAF C-17 Globemaster III rehearses a flyby through the skyline of Brisbane Australia on Sept. 23, 2021 in preparation for a demonstration in the Sunsuper Riverfire festival. In a video posted to the unofficial U.S. Air Force subreddit on Thursday, you can watch as an RAAF C-17 zooms between skyscrapers in Brisbane, Australia, while some enthusiastic onlookers drop some very colorful commentary behind the camera. The fly-by, which happens regularly as part of the annual Sunsuper Riverfire festival, was a practice run ahead of the formal event scheduled to take place on Saturday, according to a RAAF press release....



Read More...