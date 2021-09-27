California Schools Prepare for Thousands of Afghan Refugee Students [PBS affiliate KQED says public schools are designating some rooms as prayer rooms for Muslims]
September 27, 2021 | by KQEDElk Grove Unified School District began offering culturally appropriate meals and setting aside rooms in many of its middle and high schools for prayer during Muslim holidays in preparation for the additional Afghan students it expects in the next month.
