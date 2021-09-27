The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

California Schools Prepare for Thousands of Afghan Refugee Students [PBS affiliate KQED says public schools are designating some rooms as prayer rooms for Muslims]

September 27, 2021   |   by KQED
Elk Grove Unified School District began offering culturally appropriate meals and setting aside rooms in many of its middle and high schools for prayer during Muslim holidays in preparation for the additional Afghan students it expects in the next month.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Pin It on Pinterest

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x