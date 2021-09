Sanitation Workers Toss Cartons Of Bronx Vendor's Fresh Produce

September 27, 2021 | by CBS Local NYC

There's outrage in the Bronx over video showing fresh produce being tossed in the trash when city officials determined a local vendor didn't have a license; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports. Video at link Sanitation Workers Toss Cartons Of Bronx Vendor's Fresh Produce



Read More...