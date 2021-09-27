Staff at MSNBC are panicking over network’s direction under Rashida Jones

September 27, 2021 | by NY Post

MSNBC staffers are panicking over the direction of the left-leaning news network under newly-minted President Rashida Jones, fearing that she’s gearing up for a costly and potentially disastrous battle with CNN, The Post has learned. Staffers say recent meetings with Jones and her boss, NBCUniversal news chief Cesar Conde, have focused on hard news — with the execs boasting of ratings wins over CNN on breaking stories... ...Most alarming to some, Jones appears to be re-examining the mission of MSNBC, signaling she wants to battle CNN on breaking news rather than focus on its “personality-driven, opinion programming with big stars,”...



