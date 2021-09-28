GOP Sen. Hagerty: Dems ‘Waging War’ on Capitalism Through Tax System

September 28, 2021 | by breitbart

During a Sunday interview on Fox News Channel’s “The Next Revolution,” Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) sounded off on the Democrats’ massive $3.5 trillion spending bill. Hagerty argued that Democrats are “waging war on American capitalists” through the tax system. He lamented that President Joe Biden is in “lockstep” with the far-left wing of the Democratic Party. “It’s the biggest bait and switch I think that we’ve seen in American politics,” Hagerty declared. “If you look at how Joe Biden campaigned in 2020 as a moderate, as a centrist versus what we are getting, Bernie Sanders is the author of this...



