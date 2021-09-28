Man with alleged ties to antifa arrested on charges of shooting Proud Boy at anti-vaccine protest

September 28, 2021 | by Washington Examiner

Police arrested a man in connection to the shooting of a member of the Proud Boys during a skirmish between the right-wing group and antifa at an anti-vaccine mandate protest in Olympia, Washington. Benjamin Anthony Varela, a 36-year-old from Olympia, was arrested on Thursday on the charge of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon.... ...The clash took place on Sept. 4 when members of the left-wing militant group antifa showed up at the state Capitol to counter-protest a demonstration against vaccine mandates. The protest’s security included members of the Proud Boys, who chased the counter-protesters away. One of the reported...



