Dear Suz…

October 1, 2021 | by Old School

Note: My sister Suz Montgomery is suffering with–short of a miracle–the end-stage of cancer. I understand that she is at a point where she may not understand this message, but I am sending it anyway, for her, and with the hope that any lessons learned here can help the reader too. If Suz is unable to hear this message, I hope that someone reads it to her. Perhaps my niece Lisa can. I understand Lisa has essentially put her life on hold to care for her mother at this time. This is so admirable. Thank you, Lisa! Suz is well...



Read More...