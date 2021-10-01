Researchers discover new side channel attack on low-end phones

October 1, 2021 | by https://techxplore.com

Georgia Tech Researchers have now shown that one of the very measures meant to keep data secure on a low-end phone can enable attackers to steal it. Their paper, presented on September 10 at the 6th IEEE European Symposium on Security and Privacy, demonstrates successful attacks on two different types of low-end Android phones, a ZTE Zfive and an Alcatel Ideal. In accordance with standard practice, the researchers reported their findings to software developers before releasing their results so that the problem could be fixed. The attack relies on placing a radio sensor within a few centimeters of a device,...



