Apple releases iOS 15.0.1 and iPadOS 15.0.1

October 2, 2021 | by Mac Daily News

Apple today released iOS 15.0.1 and iPadOS 15.0.1 which include bug fixes for your iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad, respectively.iOS 15.0.1 includes bug fixes that address: Unlock iPhone with Apple Watch may not work on iPhone 13 models Settings app may incorrectly display an alert that storage is full Audio meditations could unexpectedly start a workout on Apple Watch for some Fitness+ subscribers For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222



