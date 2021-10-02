Blue State Blues: More ‘Woke’ Generals Need to Testify About Their Failures

October 2, 2021 | by breitbart

Biden lied; people died. That’s the inescapable conclusion after this week’s testimony in Congress by Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair General Mark Milley; Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin; and CENTCOM Commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie. In August, President Joe Biden told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that none of his military advisers suggested that he keep a residual force of 2,500 troops in the country to ensure that Afghanistan did not fall to the Taliban. That was false. The military brass told Congress that they had, indeed, presented that option to Biden. Milley went further: he noted that in November 2020, then-President...



Read More...