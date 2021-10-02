BREAKING – Pfizer stand accused of experimenting on orphan babies to test their Covid-19 vaccine

October 2, 2021 | by The Expose UK

Allegations that Pfizer are conducting experiments on six-month-old orphans to test their Covid-19 vaccine have been made by whistleblowers in Poland leading to a group of lawyers, medical professionals and activists demanding members of the Polish parliament and Senate organize an urgent conference on Saturday 2nd October. Children’s Health Defense was recently alerted by Polish whistleblowers that Pfizer is conducting experiments on orphan babies 6 months old to test their new vaccines. Babies and children do not die from Covid and rarely transmit the disease. This alone should be enough to refuse any kind of clinical trials with experimental vaccines....



