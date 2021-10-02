Donald Trump asks federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to reinstate his account

October 2, 2021 | by UK Daily Mail

Former U.S. President Donald Trump asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to reinstate his account on Friday. In July Trump sued Twitter, Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google, as well as their chief executives, alleging they unlawfully silence conservative viewpoints. Trump's request for a preliminary injunction against Twitter was filed late on Friday in Miami, Bloomberg News reports.



