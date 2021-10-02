For These Southern California Hospitals, the Full-ICU Nightmare Never Ended

October 2, 2021 | by NBC-4 Los Angeles

Ten hospitals around Southern California have had ICUs at or over capacity for 25 weeks or more. Three hospitals have had full ICUs for over a year. During the earliest days of the pandemic, calls to "flatten the curve" flooded social media from all corners, as health officials and politicians asked everyone to stay home and avoid spreading COVID-19. Those calls aimed to prevent more cases of the then-novel coronavirus, but beyond that, they aimed to keep hospital systems, healthcare workers and intensive care units from becoming overburdened with too many patients.... For some hospitals, ICUs began to slowly empty...



