Intruder, 21, is mauled to DEATH by two pit bulls after breaking into Georgia home: Homeowner finds his body on the porch the next morning

October 2, 2021 | by Daily Mail

An intruder was mauled to death by a pair of dogs after breaking into a Georgia home last week, according to local authorities. The homeowner, who was not named, discovered the body of 21-year-old Alex Binyam Abraha on his front porch around 10:30 am on September 24. Authorities said Abraha successfully entered the two-bedroom house in a rural area of Newnan the night before, and was immediately greeted by two pit bulls inside the home. The sheriff’s department initially called in homicide investigators from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation thinking that Abraha's death was a murder. However, the medical examiner...



