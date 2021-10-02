'Manchin and Sinema are basically co-president': Democrats rage against party holdouts as Biden offers to CUT his $3.5T budget to $2.3T to save his agenda while humiliated Pelosi admits 'more time is needed'

October 2, 2021 | by UK Daily Mail

Democrats in Congress are raging at moderate holdouts in their caucus after President Joe Biden offered to slash more than a trillion dollars from his mammoth spending bill on Friday, in an attempt to save his political agenda from warring factions in his own party. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was again forced to delay a vote on Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which the centrists support, and admitted that 'more time is needed' after the two sides failed to reach a deal on the broader $3.5 trillion spending package. It was the third time the vote was delayed this week,...



