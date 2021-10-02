Nearly 50 per cent of Canadians say they can’t afford meat

October 2, 2021 | by I Politics Canada

Nearly half of all Canadians say high food prices are keeping meat off their tables, according to a study at Dalhousie University in Halifax. Of the 10,000 Canadians the school surveyed in September, nearly 50 per cent said they’d bought fewer meat products in the previous six months because they cost too much, says the study released Wednesday. Canadians were asked for their opinion of food prices, including if they’ve noticed any changes, and what they’re doing to cope with any increases. The study didn’t give examples of higher meat prices, but Statistics Canada collects such data. For example, from...



