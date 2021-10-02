REVEALED: TikTok star Gabriel Salazar, 19, was 'smuggling illegal immigrants from Mexico' in his Chevrolet Camaro muscle car when cops tried to pull him over: All four men died in fiery crash when he lost control of vehicle

October 2, 2021 | by Daily Mail

TikTok star Gabriel Salazar, 19, was driving three undocumented immigrants from Mexico during the night of his fatal, high-speed police chase in Texas in what the local sheriff's office is calling a suspected smuggling case. All four occupants were killed after Salazar crashed into multiple trees along Highway 83 in La Pryor, Texas - about 50 miles from the Mexican border - and the car flipped over and caught fire. Salazar and Luiz Jimenez Mora, 41, Jose Molina-Lara, 23, and Sergio Espinoza-Flores, 36, were all killed at the scene, police said.



