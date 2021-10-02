UN says Ethiopia has no legal right to expel staff

October 2, 2021 | by Deutsche Welle

The United Nations warned Ethiopia on Friday that it has no legal right to expel seven UN officials it accused of “meddling” in the country’s affairs, as famine looms in the conflict-mired region of Tigray. A UN spokesperson said a diplomatic note sent to Ethiopia’s UN Mission and conveyed to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed during a phone call with UN Secretary-General António Guterres had stated that a country’s ability to declare someone persona non grata, or unwelcome, does not apply to UN personnel. “The application of this doctrine to United Nations officials is contrary to obligations under the Charter...



