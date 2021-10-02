Wild video shows shoplifters steal from Marshalls — as employees just watch

October 2, 2021 | by nypost.com

The wild footage obtained by KNBC shows at least two thieves going on a shoplifting spree late Saturday at a Marshalls in Hemet, where one even used a wire cutter to slash security leashes on several pricey purses. Another shopper at the store, Lindsey Rodriguez, said one of the audacious thieves brazenly grabbed all the clothing he could carry before walking out without paying for anything. The Hemet resident said she saw three people in all stealing from the store within a 10-minute span. “People shopping there were just kind of standing there watching,” Rodriguez told the station. “The only...



Read More...