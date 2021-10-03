63% of Covid Delta deaths in UK since Feb. were among fully vaccinated'

October 3, 2021 | by sharylattkisson.com

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) says that public health data from England shows: In the UK over the past 7.5 months: There were 750,000 new Covid cases 80% of them (about 600,000) were Delta variant There 2,542 deaths among the cases Most of the victims, 1,613, were fully vaccinated 28% were unvaccinated Senator Ron Johnson @SenRonJohnson @POTUS says this is a pandemic of the unvaxxed. Data from England show 63% of Delta deaths in last 7.5 months were fully vaxxed. Why won’t @CDCgov share US data with the American people? What is the justification of mandates and refusal to recognize natural...



