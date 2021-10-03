Anti-Trump Republican drops bid for Pennsylvania Senate seat

October 3, 2021 | by WITF

(Harrisburg) — An anti-Trump candidate said Monday he is dropping his bid for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania. Craig Snyder, a longtime lobbyist and political consultant from Philadelphia, said he has been unable to generate enough support. *** Republicans running include conservative commentator Kathy Barnette; real estate investor Jeff Bartos, the party’s 2018 nominee for lieutenant governor; Sean Parnell, a decorated former Army Ranger and author who penned a New York Times-bestselling memoir of his service in Afghanistan; and Carla Sands, the wealthy former ambassador to Denmark under Trump. Parnell — who is endorsed by Trump —...



