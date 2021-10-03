Democrat Gottheimer Livid Over Pelosi Postponing ‘Bipartisan’ Infrastructure Bill Vote

October 3, 2021 | by breitbart

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) released a statement late Friday night in which he fumed over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) breaking her promise to vote on the “bipartisan” infrastructure bill this past week. “It’s deeply regrettable that Speaker Pelosi breached her firm, public commitment to Members of Congress and the American people to hold a vote and to pass the once-in-a-century bipartisan infrastructure bill on or before September 27,” the New Jersey Democrat said in a statement. He acknowledged a press release from Pelosi when she said, “I am committing to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill by September 27. I...



