It’s time to stop bad-mouthing those dubious about the vaccines

October 3, 2021 | by Americanthinker.com

Describing people who decline the Covid-19 vaccines as anti-vaxxers is, at best, a misnomer or, at its worst, bigotry. It draws no distinction between those opposed to vaccines in general and those opposed to Covid vaccines. Nevertheless, governments and the media use this descriptor to villainize those who suspect that these actors have less than good motives to justify destroying businesses, wiping out jobs, crippling the global supply chain, overseeing mounting collateral deaths, and suppressing civil, legal, and human rights—among other fallout from the effort to combat a bronchial virus with astonishingly high recovery rates and low mortality rates. Moreover,...



