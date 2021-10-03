Liberals March For "My Body, My Choice" On Abortion Not Masks Or Vaccines

October 3, 2021 | by The Constitutional Conservatives

Liberal hypocrisy, entitlement and bad science were on display in Washington D.C. on Saturday, October 2 when pro-abortion liberal women, or should we call them anti-birthing persons, marched to protect legalized abortion-on-demand against possible SCOTUS reconsideration at the same time liberals push to force vaccinations on children against scientific evidence and the wishes of justifiably cautious and skeptical parents. Many carried signs proclaiming the liberal mantra “my body, my choice” even as they pursue vaccine passports and the firing of any who refuse to comply with their mandates. As France24 reported: Carrying signs with slogans like "my body, my choice,...



Read More...