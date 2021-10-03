Man charged with murder in shooting death of Utah football player Aaron Lowe

October 3, 2021 | by ESPN

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Utah football player Aaron Lowe, Salt Lake City police announced Sunday. Buk M. Buk has been charged with aggravated murder, attempted murder and felony discharge of a firearm. Lowe, 21, was shot early on Sept. 26 at a house party in the Sugar House neighborhood of Salt Lake City. A 20-year-old woman also shot in the incident remains in critical condition after undergoing extensive surgery.



