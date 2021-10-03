Pandora Papers: Newly revealed docs expose tax havens for rich and famous

October 3, 2021 | by New York Post

A massive trove of newly released confidential records exposes lucrative tax havens for some of the world’s most rich and powerful figures, from Jordan’s king to spicy pop singer Sharika — and even an underground art dealer whose collections have been displayed at The Met.Dubbed the “Pandora Papers,” the records consist of nearly 12 million documents detailing systematic tax-dodging by 14 firms that use off-shore bank accounts that hide the fortunes and assets of hundreds of wealthy clients.The records, the largest ever leak of confidential documents, were compiled and released by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, a worldwide coalition...



Read More...