Parents furious after discovering elementary school volunteer is convicted sex offender

October 3, 2021 | by WesternJournal

Parents Furious After Discovering the True Identity of Man Who Volunteered at Elementary School for 2 Years https://youtu.be/QDlgz_ZlbAI Parents are outraged after discovering that a man who has been volunteering inside their children’s northern California elementary school for two years is a registered sex offender. KRCR-TV reported 36-year-old Sean Green had been working at Columbia Elementary School in Redding, California, until just last week. District Superintendent Clay Ross explained in a message to parents that Green fell through the cracks because the school relied only on using his fingerprints when it conducted a background investigation.



