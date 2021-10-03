Terry McAuliffe’s War on Parents

October 3, 2021 | by National Review

n the Virginia gubernatorial debate on Tuesday evening, Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe insisted that parents (should have no role0, in directing the education of their children and doubled down in a subsequent media interview.McAuliffe, a former governor of Virginia and longtime Democratic operative, issued this pronouncement after being asked whether “protections for transgender students” should be determined at the state level or in each school district.[SNIP]“You believe school systems should tell children what to do,” Youngkin said to McAuliffe. “I believe parents should be in charge of their kids’ education.”In response, McAuliffe said, “I’m not going to let parents come...



Read More...