Texas State Troopers Arrest Dak Prescott For Terminating Conceived Playcall With Audible

October 3, 2021 | by The Onion

DALLAS—Alleging that the Dallas Cowboys quarterback deliberately flouted Texas abortion laws, state troopers arrested Dak Prescott on the field Sunday for terminating a conceived play call with an audible. “Mr. Prescott showed a flagrant disregard for a play conceived in God’s image,” said county sheriff Marian Brown,…

Read more...



Read More...