THE GREAT REBELLION: No Further Movements of the Army at Washington; The Navigation of the Potomac Unobstructed; The Campaign in Missouri and Kentucky (10/3/1861)

October 3, 2021 | by New York Times archives – Times Machine

WASHINGTON, Wednesday, Oct. 2. A train with 200 troops left Alexandria yesterday afternoon for the purpose of obtaining wood at Edsell's Hill. While the cars were loading, some of the troops proceeded over the hill toward Springfield Station, when they were fired on by the rebels, and three of their number wounded. The entire party, with the exception of two who became detached and were taken prisoners, returned to Alexandria, having fully succeeded in the object of their expedition. The Pusey arrived this evening, and reports that five or six vessels of the Potomac flotilla are lying near the Maryland...



Read More...