'This is not a time to be cute': Rep. Katie Porter slams Sen. Kyrsten Sinema over holdup of Democratic-led infrastructure bill

October 3, 2021 | by Business Insider

Rep. Katie Porter of California last Wednesday blasted Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona for stalling infrastructure talks with President Joe Biden and congressional Democratic leaders, saying the lawmaker should stop being "cute" and offer her concerns with the legislation. During an appearance on CNN's "Don Lemon Tonight," Porter, the deputy chair of the influential Congressional Progressive Caucus, said that Sinema has so far not been transparent about issues with the proposed $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill that have prevented her from supporting the legislation.(snip) "I think what we're looking for is people to show character," she said. "I think Senator Manchin...



