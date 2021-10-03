Transgender Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard Named Sportswoman of the Year

October 3, 2021 | by breitbart

Transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard was recently dubbed University of Otago sportswoman of the year during the Blues awards, according to New Zealand’s Otago Daily Times. Hubbard was reportedly the first transgender winner of the award during the event’s more than 100 year history. The outlet continued: The Queenstown athlete became the first openly transgender woman to compete at the Olympics when she contested the women’s 87+kg at the Tokyo Games this year. The 43-year-old was eliminated from the event when she failed to make a successful lift in the snatch. Her achievement was recognised with the sportswoman of the year...



Read More...